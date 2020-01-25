NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $329.96 Average Target Price from Analysts

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Nomura upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,275,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in NetEase by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,481,000 after acquiring an additional 471,970 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,557,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,560,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in NetEase by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 220,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $328.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. NetEase has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $352.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.06.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

