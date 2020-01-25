Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Cut by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $81,976,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Netflix by 38.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $216,586,000 after buying an additional 223,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.58.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.16. 17,647,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.