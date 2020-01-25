Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $420.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.58.

NFLX stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,647,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,000. The firm has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Netflix by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

