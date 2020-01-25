Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target Raised to GBX 790 at Goldman Sachs Group

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NETW. Barclays lifted their price objective on Network International from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Network International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 674 ($8.87).

NETW traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 576 ($7.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,369 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 598.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 573.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02. Network International has a 12 month low of GBX 490.50 ($6.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($8.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

Analyst Recommendations for Network International (LON:NETW)

