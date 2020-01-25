New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Raised to

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its price target upped by Nomura from to in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EDU. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.87.

EDU opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average is $114.90. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $72.73 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,323,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,928,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,149,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

