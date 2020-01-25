New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $78.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEWR. Cowen set a $80.00 price target on shares of New Relic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of New Relic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Relic from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.35.

NEWR traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.49. 278,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $583,015.00. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Insiders sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,941,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in New Relic by 905.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

