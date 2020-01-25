NewYorkCoin Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Exrates. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $957,311.00 and $569.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00644801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007973 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034908 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, FreiExchange, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

