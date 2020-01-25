NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $2,230,141.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $360,221.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,057 shares in the company, valued at $554,702.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11,181,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $83.85 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.