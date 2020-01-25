NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $243.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $244.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

