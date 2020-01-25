NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXTC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ NXTC traded down $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 284,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other NextCure news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NextCure in the third quarter worth approximately $753,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NextCure by 109.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NextCure by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,611,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

