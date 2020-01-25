Nextera Energy Partners’ (NEP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.19.

NEP stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.92. 366,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,380. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 265,356 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,218,000 after purchasing an additional 261,722 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 33.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 838,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $43,603,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 31.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 626,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,912 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,218,000 after purchasing an additional 130,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

