Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nike were worth $30,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,608,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after buying an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $75,136,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Nike by 1,809.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,378,000 after buying an additional 648,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,416 shares of company stock valued at $47,551,974 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.03. 3,830,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Argus increased their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

