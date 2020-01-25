Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $122,307.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,404.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.01939188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.49 or 0.03754226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00645546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00741454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00101305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010804 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029990 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00588743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,205,766,047 coins and its circulating supply is 5,297,516,047 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

