Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. F.N.B. Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.