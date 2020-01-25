Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Trustmark by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Trustmark by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. Trustmark Corp has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

