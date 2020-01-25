Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,941 Shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth $32,534,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 710.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 607,824 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth $9,708,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 343,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 160,972 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.03. Corecivic Inc has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

