Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BIO. ValuEngine cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.17.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total transaction of $298,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $369.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.52 and a 52 week high of $391.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $560.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.