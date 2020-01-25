Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,127 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

