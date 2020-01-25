NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,273,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1,533.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,821 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of NiSource by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,709 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,666,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,055 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of NiSource by 500.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,045,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 871,298 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $29.08 on Friday. NiSource has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

