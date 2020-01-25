Noir (NOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $431,983.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $431,983.00 and $1.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.03144052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00123955 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,246,619 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

