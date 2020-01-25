Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWPX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,790. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $75.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 0.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

