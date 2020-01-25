Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $85.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novanta an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $716,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2,775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,821,000 after purchasing an additional 683,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,352,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 149,916 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 270,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 149,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 1.47. Novanta has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

