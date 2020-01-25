Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -1.33

Headlines about Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Novavax earned a media sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.80. 10,190,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $246.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.93. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Novavax in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

