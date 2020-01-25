Nwam LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738,423 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,019 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,228,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 53.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,421,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,881 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

FIS opened at $147.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $150.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.96.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

