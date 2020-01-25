Nwam LLC Lowers Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $12,107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JWN opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

