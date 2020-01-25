Nwam LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $75.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $72.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

