Nwam LLC Purchases New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $586,548.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,486.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,486 shares of company stock worth $46,488,028 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Guggenheim raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $229.06 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

