Nwam LLC Trims Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus increased their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average is $108.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

