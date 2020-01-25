Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

ORI stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,995. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $1,655,430.00. Insiders purchased a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

