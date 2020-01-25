Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) PT Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 248,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.