OmiseGO (OMG) Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $107.26 million and approximately $45.46 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00009111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Hotbit, Huobi and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, CoinTiger, AirSwap, BX Thailand, Kucoin, Ovis, COSS, Coinrail, Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx, Coinone, Braziliex, FCoin, Mercatox, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Liqui, OTCBTC, BitForex, Bitbns, BitBay, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Poloniex, Neraex, C2CX, ZB.COM, Tokenomy, Bithumb, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDAX, Exmo, ABCC, ChaoEX, Tidex, BigONE, Hotbit, CoinEx, Crex24, TOPBTC, Coinnest, Fatbtc, IDEX, Vebitcoin, BitMart, Cobinhood, DDEX, CoinExchange, Upbit, Coinsuper, TDAX, Huobi, B2BX, Cryptopia, Koinex, Bittrex, DragonEX, Livecoin, Radar Relay, IDCM, Independent Reserve, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), GOPAX and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

