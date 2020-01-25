Ontology Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00007578 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, Hotbit and Huobi. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $404.32 million and $69.55 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, BitMart, OKEx, Indodax, HitBTC, Koinex, Bitbns, BCEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

