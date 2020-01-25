Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 46.7% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,379,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,840. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

