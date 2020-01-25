ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives $8.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $81,360.00. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $456,120.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 1,793.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 462,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.02.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

