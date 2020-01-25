Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.13.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $349.83 million and a P/E ratio of -13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sriram Venkataraman bought 1,250,000 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,426,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 3.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

