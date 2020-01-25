Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.72

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and traded as high as $17.05. Oxford Immunotec Global shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 103,602 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXFD. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 199.21% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 197,364 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 812,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter worth about $12,218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

