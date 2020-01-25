Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. 240,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 28.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $129,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.