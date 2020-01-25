PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PARINGA RESOURC/S an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PARINGA RESOURC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on PARINGA RESOURC/S to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRL remained flat at $$1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00.

About PARINGA RESOURC/S

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

