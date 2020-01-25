Patton Fund Management Inc. Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,484. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

