PAXEX 1-Day Volume Tops $109.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $4,388.00 and approximately $109.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

