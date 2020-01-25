Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BKG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,428 ($45.09) to GBX 3,990 ($52.49) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,529 ($59.58).

Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 5,406 ($71.11) on Wednesday. Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,921.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51.

In related news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total transaction of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

