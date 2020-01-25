People Infrastructure (ASX:PPE) Trading Down 2.5%

People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$3.55 ($2.52) and last traded at A$3.56 ($2.52), 38,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.65 ($2.59).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.29. The company has a market cap of $269.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About People Infrastructure (ASX:PPE)

People Infrastructure Ltd, a workforce management company, provides contracted staffing and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, pay rolling, and workplace health and safety management services.

