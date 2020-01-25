Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.15. 5,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $363.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.88.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Debra E. Adams sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

