Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives $26.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
PAHC stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 96,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,477. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $17,796,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 295,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 135,690 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
