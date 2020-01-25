Pi Financial Reiterates C$10.50 Price Target for SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL)

Pi Financial set a C$10.50 target price on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIL. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.93 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.47. The firm has a market cap of $520.91 million and a P/E ratio of -80.29.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

