Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $60.64 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $612,625.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,046,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,601 shares of company stock worth $2,213,944. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

