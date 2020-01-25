Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Raymond James

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.03. 1,264,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,260. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $53,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

