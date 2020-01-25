PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.35.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.82.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

