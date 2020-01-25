Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,420 at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective (up from GBX 1,200 ($15.79)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective (down from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Polymetal International to an add rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,242.86 ($16.35).

Shares of POLY traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,266 ($16.65). The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,325. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,283 ($16.88). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,203.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,141.21. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

