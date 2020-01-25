PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 35.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,431. PPL Corp has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.05.

In related news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

